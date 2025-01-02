HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » New Orleans attacker inspired by ISIS, toll rises to 15

New Orleans attacker inspired by ISIS, toll rises to 15

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2025 09:23 IST

x

The death toll has now risen to at least 15 people in the New Orleans 'act of terrorism' after a car rammed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the early hours of Wednesday (US local time), CNN reported.

IMAGE: The site where a man ploughed a truck into people during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1, 2025. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

In an official statement, New Orleans Coroner Dwight McKenna said, "As of now, 15 people are deceased. It will take several days to perform all autopsies. Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims."

McKenna informed that the New Orleans Police Department is closely working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security in investigating this attack.

 

The FBI earlier described the attack as 'an act of terrorism' and revealed that the driver, Shamsud Din Jabbar, had an ISIS flag and multiple suspected explosive devices in his vehicle.

The FBI also added that the vehicle was rented from a car-rental platform called Turo.

Moreover, the FBI had previously stated that it does not believe Shamsud Din Jabbar, the driver who carried out the New Orleans attack, was 'solely responsible' for the 'act of terrorism'.

Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's New Orleans field office, said the investigation is 'aggressively running down every lead, including those concerning Jabbar's known associates'.

'That's why we need the public's help. We're asking if anybody has had any interactions with Shamsud Din Jabbar in the last 72 hours to contact us,' she said during a news conference.

'The FBI is asking for the public's help. We're asking anyone who has information, videos, or pictures to provide it to the FBI,' she added.

Duncan also mentioned that an ISIS flag was found on the trailer hitch of the vehicle used by Jabbar.

The FBI is working to determine Jabbar's 'potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organisations', she said.

The FBI has identified Shamsud Din Jabbar as a US citizen from Texas, and officials confirmed he had previously served in the US military, according to a CNN report.

In a statement on X, the FBI wrote, 'This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others. The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Terror act? Tesla Cybertruck explodes at Trump Hotel
Terror act? Tesla Cybertruck explodes at Trump Hotel
Saudi Doctor Behind German Car Attack
Saudi Doctor Behind German Car Attack
Seven Indians hurt in Germany's car-ramming attack
Seven Indians hurt in Germany's car-ramming attack
2 killed, 68 hurt as car rams into German Christmas mkt
2 killed, 68 hurt as car rams into German Christmas mkt
35 killed, 43 hurt as man rams car into crowd in China
35 killed, 43 hurt as man rams car into crowd in China

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Great Habits To Keep Couples Always Happy

webstory image 2

5 Foods To Keep Your Lungs Healthy

webstory image 3

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

VIDEOS

Salman Khan attends Reliance's Silver Jubilee celebrations in Jamnagar0:33

Salman Khan attends Reliance's Silver Jubilee...

Rajinikanth wishes fans Happy New Year1:37

Rajinikanth wishes fans Happy New Year

Solang Valley sees surge in tourists after fresh snowfall in Himachal1:06

Solang Valley sees surge in tourists after fresh snowfall...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD