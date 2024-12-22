News
7 Indians hurt in car-ramming attack at German Christmas market

7 Indians hurt in car-ramming attack at German Christmas market

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 22, 2024 09:36 IST
Seven Indians have been injured in the deadly car-ramming attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg and the Indian embassy in Berlin is providing them all possible assistance, official sources said on Saturday night.

IMAGE: People leave candles and floral tributes to the victims near the site where a car rammed into a crowd at a Magdeburg Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany December 21, 2024.Photograph: Christian Mang/Reuters

A 50-year-old man drove his car into crowds at a Christmas market on Friday evening in Saxony-Anhalt state's Magdeburg, leaving at least five people, including a nine-year-old, dead and nearly 200 injured, according to German authorities.

Three out of seven injured Indians have been discharged from hospital, the Indian government sources said.

 

Condemning the "horrific and senseless" attack, the ministry of external affairs said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with the Indians injured. It, however, did not specify the number of Indians injured.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Berlin said it is maintaining close contact with the Indians injured in the attack.

In a statement, the MEA said the Indian mission is rendering all possible assistance to the Indians injured in the incident.

"We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany," the MEA said.

"Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

"Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance," the MEA said in a statement.

Local law enforcement authorities said the 50-year-old man, who drove the car into the crowd, has been arrested.

The man reportedly hails from Saudi Arabia and he has been living in Germany since 2006.

Senior prosecutor Horst Walter Nopens said the motive for the attack remains unclear, but the suspect's dissatisfaction with Germany's treatment of Saudi refugees may have played a role, according to German Broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser visited Magdeburg on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
