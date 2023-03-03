News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uproar in Bihar assembly over 'attack on migrants' in Tamil Nadu

Uproar in Bihar assembly over 'attack on migrants' in Tamil Nadu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 03, 2023 14:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday created a ruckus in the Bihar assembly before staging a walkout, demanding that a team of members of the House be sent to Tamil Nadu to verify reports of attacks on Bihari migrants workers in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha speaks to the media outside the Assembly, in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary took a grim note of the unruly behaviour of some of the BJP MLAs who had entered the well and placed chairs on the table of the reporting staff.

 

He asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to advise the Chair on suitable action against the errant members to which the latter assented while lambasting the BJP for trying to derive political mileage.

"They have an issue with our Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav having visited Tamil Nadu on a personal invitation from the chief minister of that state.

"Even if reports of violence against migrants were true, would it have entailed officials and dignitaries from both states snapping all ties," the minister said.

Earlier, Yadav, who was present in the House, pointed out that the Tamil Nadu DGP had denied the reports of violence, and slammed the BJP for raising a stink over unverified claims.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why India doesn't have any data on migrant workers
Why India doesn't have any data on migrant workers
Who botched up the migrant crisis?
Who botched up the migrant crisis?
Rights of migrant workers can't be ignored: SC
Rights of migrant workers can't be ignored: SC
Owe a duty to show zero tolerance to corruption: SC
Owe a duty to show zero tolerance to corruption: SC
Will India Play WTC Final?
Will India Play WTC Final?
Sonia in hospital, condition stable, say doctors
Sonia in hospital, condition stable, say doctors
Taj: Divided By Blood Review
Taj: Divided By Blood Review
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Dom's Take: The Plight of the Migrants

Dom's Take: The Plight of the Migrants

'LET ME GO HOME!'

'LET ME GO HOME!'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances