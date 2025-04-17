HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » UP woman who eloped with would-be son-in-law surrenders

UP woman who eloped with would-be son-in-law surrenders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 17, 2025 16:42 IST

x

A dramatic 10-day saga that gripped social media and shocked an entire village came to an end after a 39-year-old woman, who eloped with her would-be son-in-law just days before her daughter's marriage, surrendered with her 'beau' at Dadon police station in Aligarh district, officials said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Sapna Devi from Manoharpur village also made it clear to the police that her relationship with 25-year-old Rahul, who was to become her son-in-law, was not a temporary affair but a committed one.

"It is not a short-term liaison. It's a lifelong relationship," she reportedly said while surrendering before police on Wednesday along with Rahul.

 

The duo's disappearance on April 6 sparked widespread outrage and speculation, particularly as it came barely 10 days before Sapna's daughter's scheduled marriage to Rahul from a neighbouring village.

After Sapna went 'missing', her panicked family members approached the police, only to discover that the groom-to-be was missing as well.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul claimed that he acted out of concern for Sapna.

"She told me that her family was harassing her for which she was even contemplating suicide. I just wanted to help her," Rahul said, adding that they now intend to get married.

According to investigators, a mobile phone given to Rahul by Sapna's family ahead of the wedding became the medium through which the two developed a relationship.

The phone facilitated a secret communication channel between Sapna and Rahul, eventually culminating in their elopement.

"The couple surrendered at Dadon police station and were later shifted to Madraak police station for interrogation. They have been placed at a one-stop centre and their statement will be recorded before a magistrate on Thursday," SP (Rural) Amrit Jain told reporters on Wednesday night.

Jain said the couple travelled to Sitamarhi in Bihar and then crossed over to Nepal before surrendering.

"As they sensed the noose tightening around their necks, the couple decided to return to Aligarh and surrender before the police," the SP said.

Meanwhile, Sapna's husband Jitendra, their daughter, and her brother reached the police station and demanded Sapna to return the jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash she allegedly took with her.

Sapna, however, denied the accusation, calling it "completely concocted."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I'm In Love With My Sister's Husband'
'I'm In Love With My Sister's Husband'
'Husband Chats With Women At Night'
'Husband Chats With Women At Night'
Meerut horror: Heart pierced, head severed, hands cut off
Meerut horror: Heart pierced, head severed, hands cut off
Meerut woman went to Kasol with lover after killing husband
Meerut woman went to Kasol with lover after killing husband
Meerut murder impact: Man to fix wife's wedding to lover
Meerut murder impact: Man to fix wife's wedding to lover

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

webstory image 2

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

webstory image 3

Redmi Drops iPhone 16 Look Alike For Just ₹6,499

VIDEOS

When a girl reached Delhi airport to click selfie with Rahul Gandhi0:58

When a girl reached Delhi airport to click selfie with...

Heavy storm wreaks havoc in J-K's Poonch1:42

Heavy storm wreaks havoc in J-K's Poonch

'Didn't write that Farooq supported Art 370 abrogation', says former RAW chief10:23

'Didn't write that Farooq supported Art 370 abrogation',...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD