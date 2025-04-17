UP woman who eloped with would-be son-in-law surrenders

A dramatic 10-day saga that gripped social media and shocked an entire village came to an end after a 39-year-old woman, who eloped with her would-be son-in-law just days before her daughter's marriage, surrendered with her 'beau' at Dadon police station in Aligarh district, officials said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Sapna Devi from Manoharpur village also made it clear to the police that her relationship with 25-year-old Rahul, who was to become her son-in-law, was not a temporary affair but a committed one.

"It is not a short-term liaison. It's a lifelong relationship," she reportedly said while surrendering before police on Wednesday along with Rahul.

The duo's disappearance on April 6 sparked widespread outrage and speculation, particularly as it came barely 10 days before Sapna's daughter's scheduled marriage to Rahul from a neighbouring village.

After Sapna went 'missing', her panicked family members approached the police, only to discover that the groom-to-be was missing as well.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul claimed that he acted out of concern for Sapna.

"She told me that her family was harassing her for which she was even contemplating suicide. I just wanted to help her," Rahul said, adding that they now intend to get married.

According to investigators, a mobile phone given to Rahul by Sapna's family ahead of the wedding became the medium through which the two developed a relationship.

The phone facilitated a secret communication channel between Sapna and Rahul, eventually culminating in their elopement.

"The couple surrendered at Dadon police station and were later shifted to Madraak police station for interrogation. They have been placed at a one-stop centre and their statement will be recorded before a magistrate on Thursday," SP (Rural) Amrit Jain told reporters on Wednesday night.

Jain said the couple travelled to Sitamarhi in Bihar and then crossed over to Nepal before surrendering.

"As they sensed the noose tightening around their necks, the couple decided to return to Aligarh and surrender before the police," the SP said.

Meanwhile, Sapna's husband Jitendra, their daughter, and her brother reached the police station and demanded Sapna to return the jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash she allegedly took with her.

Sapna, however, denied the accusation, calling it "completely concocted."