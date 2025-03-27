HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
After seeing Meerut murder...: Man fixes wife's wedding to lover

March 27, 2025 19:56 IST

A man arranged his wife's marriage to her lover, citing concerns for his own safety after he learnt about the recent murder of a husband allegedly by his wife and her lover in Meerut.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bablu, a resident of the Katar Mishra village, Dhanghta police station area, facilitated the marriage of his wife Radhika to Vishal Kumar on Monday.

Bablu, who works as a labourer in another state, married Radhika, originally from the Gorakhpur district, in 2017. They have two children.

 

According to locals, Radhika had been involved in a relationship with Vishal, also from the same village, for the past year-and-a-half. When Bablu discovered the affair, he asked Radhika to end it, but she refused.

Instead of escalating the situation, Bablu decided to arrange their marriage. On Monday, he took Radhika and Vishal to Dhanghta Tehsil, where an agreement was prepared, and the couple got married at a temple in the presence of villagers.

Bablu said that he had noticed Radhika's involvement with Vishal and had repeatedly asked her to stop, but she did not comply. "I decided to arrange their marriage to avoid potential harm to myself. In recent days, we have seen that husbands have been killed by their wives," Bablu told PTI.

Muskan along with her lover Sahil allegedly killed her husband Saurabh in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and hid the body inside a drum. The incident has been in the spotlight for the last week.

"After seeing what happened in Meerut, I decided to get my wife married to her lover so that we both can live peacefully," he added.

Bablu has decided to keep custody of his two children. When questioned about the legality of the marriage, as he and Radhika are not divorced, he asserted that the marriage was legal because it took place in the presence of villagers and no family members have any objections.

