Meerut woman travelled to Kasol with lover after killing husband

Meerut woman travelled to Kasol with lover after killing husband

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 22, 2025 18:29 IST

Lovers Muskan Rastogi (27) and Sahil Shukla (25), arrested in connection with the murder of the former's husband Saurabh, stayed in Himachal's Kasol for six days after allegedly committing the gruesome act.

IMAGE: Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla killed her husband Saurabh Rajput and travelled to Himachal's Kasol. Photograph: X

Saurabh Rajput (29), a former Merchant Navy officer, was allegedly drugged and then stabbed to death by his wife and her lover on March 4, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement.

After the murder, the duo travelled to Himachal Pradesh, attempting to cover their tracks, before returning to Meerut on March 17.

 

The couple introduced themselves as husband and wife, checked into a hotel in Kasol on March 10, stayed for six days, and left on March 16. Their driver accompanied them, said hotel operator Aman Kumar on Saturday.

Usually, tourists come to Kasol to see new places and enjoy the scenic beauty of the place, but this couple stayed in their room (203) the whole day and only went out once a day in the car, which was unusual, he said.

They did not meet anybody, did not allow hotel staff to clean the room and had minimum interaction with the staff, Aman Kumar said, adding that during check out, the couple told the hotel operator that they had come from Manali and would go back to Uttar Pradesh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
