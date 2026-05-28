Police Investigate Alleged Religious Conversion Attempt In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh police are investigating an alleged religious conversion plot after a complaint that individuals were being lured to a Christian prayer meeting in Lucknow from multiple districts.

Key Points Police in Jalaun, UP, are investigating an alleged religious conversion attempt.

A complaint alleges individuals were being lured to a Christian prayer meeting in Lucknow.

The complaint claims people from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were being taken to the gathering.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Police here have registered a case against three persons over alleged religious conversion after a complaint claimed that several people were being taken to a Christian prayer meeting in Lucknow by luring and inducement, an officer said on Thursday.

Details of the Complaint Filed

Circle Officer Shailendra Kumar Bajpai said complainant Pankaj Shukla, a resident of Kuthaund, lodged a complaint at the local police station on May 27 alleging that Vivek Kumar of Sirsakalar village, Mohit Chaudhary of Hirapura village and Amit of Ood village were taking people from different districts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to Lucknow to attend a Christian prayer gathering.

Individuals Involved in the Alleged Conversion

According to the complaint, the group included nine women and four men from Jalaun district, two women from Auraiya, two women from Etawah, one woman from Kannauj, and four women from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.

Legal Action and Investigation

The complainant expressed apprehension that an attempt could be made to convert them, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, and started an investigation, Bajpai said.