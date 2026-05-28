HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Police Investigate Alleged Religious Conversion Attempt In Uttar Pradesh

Police Investigate Alleged Religious Conversion Attempt In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 28, 2026 20:14 IST

Uttar Pradesh police are investigating an alleged religious conversion plot after a complaint that individuals were being lured to a Christian prayer meeting in Lucknow from multiple districts.

Key Points

  • Police in Jalaun, UP, are investigating an alleged religious conversion attempt.
  • A complaint alleges individuals were being lured to a Christian prayer meeting in Lucknow.
  • The complaint claims people from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were being taken to the gathering.
  • The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Police here have registered a case against three persons over alleged religious conversion after a complaint claimed that several people were being taken to a Christian prayer meeting in Lucknow by luring and inducement, an officer said on Thursday.

Details of the Complaint Filed

Circle Officer Shailendra Kumar Bajpai said complainant Pankaj Shukla, a resident of Kuthaund, lodged a complaint at the local police station on May 27 alleging that Vivek Kumar of Sirsakalar village, Mohit Chaudhary of Hirapura village and Amit of Ood village were taking people from different districts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to Lucknow to attend a Christian prayer gathering.

 

Individuals Involved in the Alleged Conversion

According to the complaint, the group included nine women and four men from Jalaun district, two women from Auraiya, two women from Etawah, one woman from Kannauj, and four women from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.

Legal Action and Investigation

The complainant expressed apprehension that an attempt could be made to convert them, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, and started an investigation, Bajpai said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP
9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP
UP Police Arrest Two in Muzaffarnagar Conversion Case
UP Police Arrest Two in Muzaffarnagar Conversion Case
Cleric among 4 held as UP police bust conversion racket
Cleric among 4 held as UP police bust conversion racket
Man Held In UP For Alleged Forced Conversion Attempt
Man Held In UP For Alleged Forced Conversion Attempt
Three Suspected Thieves Arrested After Encounter With Police In UP
Three Suspected Thieves Arrested After Encounter With Police In UP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

'Dhurandhar 2' actress Sara Arjun spotted with father Raj Arjun in Mumbai0:48

'Dhurandhar 2' actress Sara Arjun spotted with father Raj...

Jackie Shroff Steals The Show At 'The Great Grand Superhero' Trailer Launch1:19

Jackie Shroff Steals The Show At 'The Great Grand...

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough serve major couple goals during outing in Mumbai0:25

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough serve major couple goals...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO