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Home  » News » UP Police Arrest Two in Muzaffarnagar Conversion Case

UP Police Arrest Two in Muzaffarnagar Conversion Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 10:25 IST

Two individuals have been arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly violating the state's anti-conversion law by carrying out unlawful religious conversions, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two men, Sufiyan and Shadab, were arrested in Muzaffarnagar for allegedly conducting unlawful religious conversions.
  • The arrests followed a complaint alleging the conversion of a woman and her nephew under the guise of financial aid.
  • The accused are charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.
  • Police are conducting an investigation into the alleged conversions to determine further legal action.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly carrying out the unlawful religious conversion of two individuals in Kasoli village of Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The accused, Sufiyan and Shadab, were arrested on Sunday evening following the registration of a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religions, race etc), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, Circle Officer Ravi Shanker said.

 

Details of the Complaint

Police said the action was initiated on a complaint lodged by Suresh Pal Singh, who alleged that a woman, Prarthana, and her nephew Raman were converted on April 5 on the pretext of being offered financial assistance.

Ongoing Investigation

An investigation into the matter is underway, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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