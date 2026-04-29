How Agra Police Responded To Harassment Complaint In Minutes

Responding to a distress call on X, Agra Police swiftly arrested four individuals for allegedly harassing two girls on a bus, showcasing the effectiveness of social media in crime response.

Key Points Agra Police responded to a social media alert about harassment on a bus within eight minutes.

Four individuals were arrested for allegedly harassing two girls on a bus travelling from Kanpur to Ahmedabad.

The swift response involved coordinated action between the social media team, UP-112, and local police.

Uttar Pradesh Police reaffirmed its commitment to women's safety with a zero-tolerance policy.

The incident highlights the effectiveness of social media as a tool for citizens to report crimes and receive immediate assistance.

Police responded within eight minutes to a distress alert posted by a passenger on X (formerly Twitter) and arrested four people for allegedly harassing two girls on a moving bus in Agra, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, at 12:27 am, a passenger posted on X that some youths were harassing two girls on a bus (MP07ZT2099) travelling from Kanpur to Ahmedabad as it approached Namner crossing in Agra.

Rapid Response to Online Complaint

The Agra Police social media team responded within eight minutes, alerting the Rakabganj police station at 12:35 am and initiating coordinated action, officials said.

UP-112 was also engaged promptly, seeking the victim's contact details at 12:36 am and confirming assistance by creating an event by 12:38 am, police said.

UP-112 is Uttar Pradesh's centralised emergency response system.

Police contacted the victims to verify the incident and obtain the exact location. Based on this, the Rakabganj police launched an intensive checking drive at Namner Crossing.

Accused Apprehended and Arrested

Officials said police intercepted the bus within 30 minutes of the initial alert and apprehended the four accused on the spot. Legal action was initiated against them, officials said.

Police said the accused are residents of Kanpur Nagar and were travelling to Ahmedabad for work-related purposes.

Officials said the swift response and coordination between the social media team and field units ensured timely intervention, providing immediate relief to the victims and other passengers, who expressed gratitude towards the police.

Commitment to Women's Safety

Uttar Pradesh police reiterated its commitment to women's safety, stating that strict and prompt action is being taken against crimes related to women under a zero-tolerance policy.

Rahul Srivastav, PRO to the DGP and Social Media In-charge of UP Police, said, "The UP police has consistently strengthened social media as a crucial bridge between citizens and the police. In this case, an online distress alert by a female was responded to within eight minutes by the social media monitoring teams of Agra Police and UP-112."

He said, "The alert was promptly verified, shared with field units and converted into coordinated ground action, which subsequently led to the arrest of the accused. This seamless online-offline coordination shows how technology, real-time monitoring and responsive field policing are making citizen safety more accessible, immediate and effective."