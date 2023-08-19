News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP: 2 teens held after Instagram posts spark tension

UP: 2 teens held after Instagram posts spark tension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 19, 2023 20:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tension reigned in the Sheeshgarh town of the district after two teenagers from different communities made derogatory remarks about each other's religion on Instagram, police said on Saturday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police have detained two teens, one Hindu and one Muslim, in connection with the incident.

Around 9 pm Friday, some people from the Muslim community lodged a police complaint alleging that a 14-year-old student of Class 9 had made objectionable remarks on their religion on Instagram, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Aggarwal said.

 

The officer said even though the Sheeshgarh Police Station assured them of action, the crowd, after coming out of the police station, surrounded the house of the teenager and raised slogans.

While the police struggled to placate the crowd, around 1.30 am, District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi, Commissioner Soumya Aggarwal, Inspector General of Police Dr Rakesh Singh, and other senior officers reached the spot.

The IG said 23 miscreants were detained in the matter on Saturday and heavy police force was deployed in Sheeshgarh.

Police detained the two teens late Friday night, Dr Rakesh Singh told reporters on Saturday.

The father of the Hindu teen said he was provoked by a comment made by the other boy on his religion, and when he responded to it, some people took the comment's screenshot and spread it online.

"My son's comment was made public after which there was a ruckus and the crowd gathered at my house," the man said.

Police Circle Officer (CO) Dr Tejveer Singh reached the spot after the incident was reported Friday night and called the police force from Shahi, Shergarh and Devarnia police stations. The RAF and PAC personnel were also called.

Officials battled to control the situation till midnight as the crowd sat on a dharna on the ground some distance away from the Hindu boy's house with the demand that the boy be brought out of the house.

The members of a Hindu organisation also became active at the same time. Police later brought both the boys and their fathers, and detained them only after the crowd was dispersed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bareilly, Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said videography of the entire incident has been done and action has been initiated against those who spoiled the atmosphere.

Police said the matter is under control and there is peace.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'People of this country are not communal at all'
'People of this country are not communal at all'
Communal Violence: IT Hub Gurugram Bunkers Down
Communal Violence: IT Hub Gurugram Bunkers Down
'Communal politics does not work in Maharashtra'
'Communal politics does not work in Maharashtra'
Govt imposes 40% export duty on onion
Govt imposes 40% export duty on onion
Hockey: Jr Women's team go down to Germany
Hockey: Jr Women's team go down to Germany
Date and kick-off time of Women's World Cup final
Date and kick-off time of Women's World Cup final
Ratan Tata Brings Shinde, Pawar Together
Ratan Tata Brings Shinde, Pawar Together
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'AAP wants to play communal politics in Goa'

'AAP wants to play communal politics in Goa'

'It is political communalism'

'It is political communalism'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances