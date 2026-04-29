Four Arrested After Bus Molestation Incident In Agra

Prompt action by Agra police, spurred by a social media alert, led to the arrest of four individuals accused of molesting a woman and a girl on a bus travelling from Kanpur to Ahmedabad.

Key Points Agra police arrested four individuals for alleged molestation on a bus.

The arrests followed a social media alert posted by a co-passenger.

Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar directed immediate action based on the social media report.

The bus was intercepted at Namner crossing in Agra, leading to the apprehension of the accused.

Police have arrested four people here for allegedly molesting a woman and a girl inside a moving bus after a co-passenger alerted them through a social media post, officials said.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, at 12:27 am on April 27, police received information on the social media platform X about the occurrence of a molestation incident on a bus travelling from Kanpur to Ahmedabad, which was approaching Namner crossing in Agra.

Swift Police Response to Social Media Alert

Acting under the direction of Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar, the Agra Police social media team immediately alerted the Rakabganj police station within minutes and coordinated with the victims to confirm the incident and obtain the exact location, it stated.

Accused Apprehended and Legal Action Initiated

Police teams launched intensive checking at Namner crossing and intercepted the bus as it reached the spot. The four accused involved in the incident were apprehended on the spot, and legal action was initiated against them, the statement said.

The police said the swift response and coordination between the social media team and field units ensured timely action, bringing relief to the victims and other passengers, who expressed gratitude towards the police, it added.