HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Four Arrested After Bus Molestation Incident In Agra

Four Arrested After Bus Molestation Incident In Agra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 09:24 IST

x

Prompt action by Agra police, spurred by a social media alert, led to the arrest of four individuals accused of molesting a woman and a girl on a bus travelling from Kanpur to Ahmedabad.

Key Points

  • Agra police arrested four individuals for alleged molestation on a bus.
  • The arrests followed a social media alert posted by a co-passenger.
  • Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar directed immediate action based on the social media report.
  • The bus was intercepted at Namner crossing in Agra, leading to the apprehension of the accused.

Police have arrested four people here for allegedly molesting a woman and a girl inside a moving bus after a co-passenger alerted them through a social media post, officials said.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, at 12:27 am on April 27, police received information on the social media platform X about the occurrence of a molestation incident on a bus travelling from Kanpur to Ahmedabad, which was approaching Namner crossing in Agra.

 

Swift Police Response to Social Media Alert

Acting under the direction of Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar, the Agra Police social media team immediately alerted the Rakabganj police station within minutes and coordinated with the victims to confirm the incident and obtain the exact location, it stated.

Accused Apprehended and Legal Action Initiated

Police teams launched intensive checking at Namner crossing and intercepted the bus as it reached the spot. The four accused involved in the incident were apprehended on the spot, and legal action was initiated against them, the statement said.

The police said the swift response and coordination between the social media team and field units ensured timely action, bringing relief to the victims and other passengers, who expressed gratitude towards the police, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Jaipur Police Arrest Four in Motorcycle Molestation Case After Viral Video
Jaipur Police Arrest Four in Motorcycle Molestation Case After Viral Video
4 youths held in Bihar for molesting girl after video goes viral
4 youths held in Bihar for molesting girl after video goes viral
Delhi police nab 3 for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi
Delhi police nab 3 for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi
17-year-old girl gang-raped on moving bus in Bihar
17-year-old girl gang-raped on moving bus in Bihar
UP: 4 Holi revellers held for harassing Muslim women
UP: 4 Holi revellers held for harassing Muslim women

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 2

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 3

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

VIDEOS

'My mother had a crush on King Charles'0:50

'My mother had a crush on King Charles'

Ganga Expressway: 594 km mega corridor ready for inauguration1:40

Ganga Expressway: 594 km mega corridor ready for...

PM flags off Banaras-Pune, Ayodhya-Mumbai weekly Amrit Bharat Exp trains0:56

PM flags off Banaras-Pune, Ayodhya-Mumbai weekly Amrit...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO