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Home  » News » Health Official Nabbed in UP Bribery Case Over Sweeper Job

Health Official Nabbed in UP Bribery Case Over Sweeper Job

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 08, 2026 20:56 IST

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A health official in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe to secure a sweeper's job, highlighting ongoing concerns about corruption in government recruitment processes.

Key Points

  • A block programme manager in Pratapgarh, UP, was arrested for allegedly accepting a ₹50,000 bribe.
  • The health official allegedly demanded ₹1.5 lakh to secure a sweeper's job for the complainant.
  • The arrest was made by the Vigilance Establishment team from Prayagraj after a complaint was filed.
  • The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the initial bribe payment in his office.

A block programme manager posted at a community health centre here was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for facilitating recruitment to a sweeper's post, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Amit Mishra, was caught red-handed by a team of Vigilance Establishment, Prayagraj, at his office in the community health centre under Baghray police station limits, about 50 km from the district headquarters, an official statement said.

 

Details of the Bribery Complaint

Station House Officer of Vigilance Establishment police station, Nanhe Ram Saroj, said a complaint was lodged on April 6 by Anil Kumar, a resident of Khas Baghray village, alleging that Mishra had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for securing him a sweeper's job.

As per the complaint, the accused had asked the complainant to pay Rs 50,000 as first instalment on Wednesday and the remaining amount within a week.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Acting on the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap and apprehended Mishra while he was accepting the bribe amount from the complainant inside his office, the official said.

The accused was taken to Prayagraj, where a case has been registered against him under relevant sections and further legal proceedings are underway, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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