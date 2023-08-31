News
UP man gives wife instant triple talaq in front of students

Source: PTI
August 31, 2023 21:15 IST
A man landed at a private school in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh and pronounced "triple talaq" to his wife in front of her students while she was taking a class, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

They said a case has been registered against the husband.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, alleged that she was given "triple talaq" by her husband after he arrived at her school. The man, identified as Mohammad Shakeel, had returned from Saudi Arabia.

 

The woman told the police that her in-laws used to torture her for dowry after her marriage with Shakeel, a resident of Firozabad district, three years ago on September 1, 2020.

She alleged that her husband, mother-in-law and other people used to beat her up for dowry. She said her in-laws threatened to drive her out of the house if she did not bring dowry and finally sent her to her maternal home. She said her husband then went to Saudi Arabia without informing her, the police said.

The woman said she had been living at her maternal home since then and worked as a teacher at a private school, they said.

On June 28 this year, the woman's husband returned from Saudi Arabia and arrived at her maternal house in Barabanki on July 10. He asked her to come home with him but she said she could not return immediately, the police said.

The woman said her husband stayed with her for six days and then left for home, they said.

He arrived at her school on August 24 and pronounced "triple talaq" on her in front of the students while she was taking a class, the police said, quoting the complainant.

Station House Officer, Kotwali city, Sanjay Maurya said a case has been registered against the man and investigation launched.  

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections related to assault, intimidation and dowry harassment as well as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, he added.

The practice of instant triple talaq had been declared illegal and unconstitutional in the country in 2019.

