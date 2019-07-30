July 30, 2019 22:33 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday lauded the passage of the triple talaq bill in Parliament, with party president Amit Shah saying that it is a great day for Indian democracy and the law will free Muslim women from the "curse" of this "regressive practice."

IMAGE: The triple talaq bill, passed thrice by the Lok Sabha earlier, cleared its toughest test in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Parliament on Tuesday approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, after the contentious legislation was passed by the Rajya Sabha following non-aligned Biju Janata Dal extending support and National Democratic Alliance constituents -- the Janat Dal-United and the Alla India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam -- walking out.

"Today is a great day for India's democracy. I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban triple talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill," Shah tweeted.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who piloted the bill, said it was a "historic day when the Rajya Sabha passed the triple talaq bill that was passed by Lok Sabha earlier".

"Government of PM @narendramodi has fulfilled its commitment by giving justice to Muslim women...No more Talaq-Talaq-Talaq," Prasad tweeted.

Terming it an end to the suffering of Muslim women, women and child development minister Smriti Irani said was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the pain of Muslim women and fulfilled his commitment for ensuring gender justice.

Slamming the Congress for opposing the bill, minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Congress has again repeated a mistake made by it earlier. "The people will punish the Congress in the time to come," he said.

The Upper House passed the bill by 99 votes in favour and 84 against it.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week. Under it divorcing through instant triple talaq will be illegal, void and would attract a jail term of three years for the husband.