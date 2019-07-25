Instant triple talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha

July 25, 2019 19:13 IST

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a law making the practice of instant triple talaq illegal and punishable with up to three years in jail for the husband.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 will now have to clear the Rajya Sabha hurdle before it can become a law.

Moving the bill for consideration, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the legislation was a must for gender equality and justice as despite an August 2017 Supreme Court verdict striking down the practice of instant triple talaq, women are being divorced by 'talaq-e-biddat'.

He said, since January 2017, as many as 574 triple talaq cases and since the Supreme Court order, more than 300 such cases were reported by the media.

"Under this circumstances, what should we do? Should we allow Muslim women to be continued to be exploited," he said.

The law minister said 20 Muslim countries in the world, including Pakistan and Malaysia, have banned the triple talaq. "Why can't a secular India do it?" he asked.

Prasad said there were three different judgments of the five-judge bench of the court and in one of the judgments, the court said triple talaq is part of the 'Shariah' and a law should be enacted to end the practice.

"The core philosophy of our Constitution is gender justice, irrespective of religion. We want to give honour and justice to the women," he said.

The law minister asked the MPs not to see the proposed legislation through the prism of politics or religion.