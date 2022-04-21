News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP police hands over girl in interfaith relationship to parents; man booked

UP police hands over girl in interfaith relationship to parents; man booked

Source: PTI
April 21, 2022 18:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two days after an interfaith couple was prevented by members of a right-wing group from marrying, the Moradabad police on Thursday handed over the woman to her parents.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo

The police also booked the man belonging to the Muslim community on charges of various offences under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and kidnapping under the IPC.

 

The couple had gone to the collectorate on Tuesday for marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

They were, however, stopped by a group of men from the Hindu Yuva Vahini who accused the man of forcing the woman to convert to Islam.

The protesting men called the police and the couple was detained.

While the woman, a Ludhiana native, was kept in custody at a women police station, the man, belonging to Karula in Moradabad, was taken to the Civil Lines police station.

Police sources said the man worked in a shop in Ludhiana located near the woman's house since 2019. The two eloped and reached Moradabad on April 14 and were trying to get married.

Moradabad's Assistant Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain said the police acted on the complaint of woman family members lodged in Ludhiana.

"We came to know that the family members of the girl had lodged a missing person complaint with the Ludhiana police. This raised suspicion and we had to detain them,” he said.

”The FIR has been filed on the basis of a police complaint lodged in the matter. Further action will be taken as per the findings of our investigation,” he added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Love jihad charge haunts CPM over interfaith wedding
Love jihad charge haunts CPM over interfaith wedding
10-yr jail, Rs 1L fine for love jihad: BJP manifesto
10-yr jail, Rs 1L fine for love jihad: BJP manifesto
BJP And The Politics Of Conversion
BJP And The Politics Of Conversion
ED submits 5000-page chargesheet against Nawab Malik
ED submits 5000-page chargesheet against Nawab Malik
Adopt nation-first approach: Modi to civil servants
Adopt nation-first approach: Modi to civil servants
What did Boris Johnson do in Gujarat?
What did Boris Johnson do in Gujarat?
Priyanka-Nick's daughter is called...
Priyanka-Nick's daughter is called...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

HC refuses to intervene in Christian-Muslim marriage

HC refuses to intervene in Christian-Muslim marriage

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances