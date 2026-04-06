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Home  » News » Father of UP Man Detained on Terror Suspicion Demands Strictest Punishment if Guilty

Father of UP Man Detained on Terror Suspicion Demands Strictest Punishment if Guilty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 06, 2026 23:57 IST

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The father of a Uttar Pradesh man detained on suspicion of terrorist links has publicly stated that his son should face the harshest punishment if found guilty, as investigations into potential terror activities continue.

Key Points

  • Rizwan Ahmed was detained by Delhi Police in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.
  • Rizwan's father has stated that if his son is found guilty of terrorist activities, he should receive the strictest punishment.
  • Rizwan was previously jailed in Mumbai from 2017 to 2023 in connection with another terror-related case.
  • Authorities seized Rizwan's mobile phone, laptop, and other electronic devices for examination.
  • Rizwan's neighbours described him as a quiet person who kept to himself.

Two days after Delhi Police detained a youth, Rizwan Ahmed, from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on suspicion of links to terrorist activities, his father said that if Rizwan is indeed involved in any such activities, he should receive the strictest punishment.

His father, Nizamuddin, a retired lekhpal (revenue official), when asked about his son on Monday, fell silent. After a few moments, he spoke, asserting that he was completely unaware of Rizwan's misdeeds.

 

He reiterated that if his son is involved in terrorist activities, he deserves severe punishment. Rizwan is the eldest of four brothers and three sisters.

According to Rizwan's acquaintances, he completed his education up to class 12th at Buddha Inter College in Kushinagar. His neighbourhood remained completely oblivious to the illicit activities, and his arrest came as a shock to most residents in the area.

Locals describe Rizwan as a person of "normal and quiet nature". Residents said he generally kept to himself and participated only sparingly in social activities.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday detained him from the district on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities and took him to the national capital.

According to Uttar Pradesh police, Rizwan, from the Chhawani area of Padrauna town, came under the scanner during the investigation of a case registered by the Special Cell.

A 10-member team led by Inspector Nishant Dahiya reached Padrauna late Saturday evening and, with assistance from local police, took Ahmad into custody, a senior UP Police officer had said.

The Special Cell also seized his mobile phone, laptop and other electronic devices for examination.

A Delhi Police source had said that they had been tracking Rizwan's movements for a long time, and when he was located in Kushinagar, a team was dispatched.

He was apprehended, and a lot of "incriminating material" has been recovered from him, the source added.

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar had said information was being gathered about his family members and contacts, while heightened vigilance had been ordered across the district.

Past Terror-Related Case

Uttar Pradesh Police had said that Ahmad had gone to Mumbai around a decade ago in search of employment; however, he was jailed in Mumbai from 2017 to 2023 after his name cropped up in another terror-related case.

Explosives were also allegedly recovered from his room at that time, in addition to phone records indicating international calls and links with ISIS, they had said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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