Delhi Police Detain UP Youth Over Suspected Terror Links

A youth from Uttar Pradesh has been detained by Delhi Police's Special Cell over suspected terror links and a past connection to a terror-related case in Mumbai, raising concerns about potential ISIS involvement.

Key Points A youth from Kushinagar, UP, has been detained by Delhi Police on suspicion of terror involvement.

Rizwan Ahmad was taken into custody after being flagged in a Special Cell investigation.

Electronic devices belonging to Ahmad have been seized for examination.

Ahmad was previously jailed in Mumbai in connection with another terror-related case.

Authorities are investigating Ahmad's family, contacts, and potential ISIS links.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has detained a youth from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities and taken him to the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

According to Uttar Pradesh police, the youth, Rizwan Ahmad, of Chhawani area of Padrauna town, came under the scanner during the investigation of a case registered by the Special Cell.

A 10-member team led by Inspector Nishant Dahiya reached Padrauna late Saturday evening and, with assistance from local police, took Ahmad into custody, a senior UP Police officer said.

The Special Cell also seized his mobile phone, laptop and other electronic devices for examination.

No case is registered against him at the local level, Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said, adding that information is being gathered about his family members and contacts, while heightened vigilance has been ordered across the district.

Past Terror-Related Charges

According to the UP Police, Ahmad had gone to Mumbai around a decade ago in search of employment; however, he was jailed in Mumbai from 2017 to 2023 after his name cropped up in another terror-related case. Reportedly, explosives were also recovered from his room at that time, in addition to phone records indicating international calls and links with ISIS.