UP Government Provides Financial Aid To Murder Victim's Family

The Uttar Pradesh government is providing financial assistance and support to the family of a man murdered in Baghpat, demonstrating its commitment to justice and welfare.

Key Points The Uttar Pradesh government provided Rs 5 lakh to the family of Chandrapal, a murder victim in Baghpat.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to provide financial assistance from the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

BJP MP Dr Rajkumar Sangwan and UP minister KP Malik visited the family and handed over the cheque.

The government assured the family of full support and benefits from welfare schemes.

Police arrested the accused, Bablu and Ravindra, and initiated a fair investigation to ensure strict punishment.

Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund has been provided to the family of a man who was murdered in Baghpat district, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.

Government Support After Baghpat Murder

The family of the deceased, Chandrapal, who was murdered in Hilwari village under Baraut police station area was provided financial assistance following instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it said.

BJP MP Dr Rajkumar Sangwan and Uttar Pradesh minister KP Malik, accompanied by officials, visited the deceased village and met his family members on Sunday -- handing over the cheque for Rs 5 lakh.

They also assured the family that every possible government support would be provided.

Sangwan said, "The Yogi Adityanath government stands with the affected family in this difficult time and every possible help will be provided."

He said the chief minister has instructed officials to ensure the family receives the benefits of all government welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the murder of electrician Chandrapal on May 25, and directed strict action in the matter.

Baghpat Police arrested the accused, Bablu and Ravindra, on May 27, and sent them to jail.

Officials said a fair investigation is being carried out and all necessary steps will be taken to ensure strict punishment for the guilty, the statement added.