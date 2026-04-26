UP Government Provides Assistance To Grieving Family

The Uttar Pradesh government is providing financial assistance, housing, and land to the family of a 15-year-old girl tragically found dead in the Ganga river, following allegations of sexual assault and murder.

Key Points UP government provides Rs 5 lakh to the family of a girl found dead in the Ganga river.

Government officials express condolences and assure full support to the affected family.

The family receives certificates for housing and land lease under government schemes.

Samajwadi Party delegation plans to visit the family, following earlier clashes.

The girl's father expresses satisfaction with the police action and arrest of the main accused.

The Uttar Pradesh government has handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a 15-year-old girl, who was found dead in the Ganga river in Ghazipur recently.

State Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sangeeta Balwant and BJP MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma visited the residence of the girl and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members, the state government said in a statement on Saturday night.

The body of the girl, who belongs to the OBC community, was found in the river on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder.

Government Support for the Bereaved Family

Terming the incident tragic and distressing, Rajbhar said the state government stands fully in solidarity with the affected family during this difficult time.

While offering solace to the family, he assured them that every possible assistance would be provided by the government.

"A cheque of Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance was handed over to the deceased's family members. Additionally, a certificate approving a housing unit under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, as well as a certificate allocating a land lease for agriculture purposes (under the 'Navran Parjar' scheme), were presented to the family to ensure they have a permanent residence and a sense of security," the statement said.

Political Reactions and Family's Plea

Officials also assured the family of every possible support and issued directives to ensure that they receive the benefits of relevant government schemes without delay.

The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced that a delegation led by the party president will visit the village and meet the girl's family on April 29.

Clashes had occurred when an SP delegation visited the village to meet her family on April 22, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging that "dominant elements" and the village head attacked his party workers.

The father of the girl had told reporters on Saturday that the main accused has been arrested on their complaint and the law was taking its course.

"I am deeply grief-stricken by my daughter's death and do not wish for any politician to come to my doorstep merely to engage in political opportunism," he said, expressing satisfaction over the police action in the case.