Uttar Pradesh Steps Up Road Safety Measures After Accidents

Uttar Pradesh is cracking down on traffic violations with a new road safety campaign, issuing thousands of fines and seizing vehicles to reduce accidents and promote responsible driving.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh is conducting road safety awareness and enforcement campaigns to reduce accidents.

The Transport Department issued over 57,000 challans for traffic violations in a week.

Thousands of challans were issued for not wearing helmets and seatbelts.

Action was taken against unauthorised buses and goods vehicles illegally carrying passengers.

The campaign aims to foster responsible driving habits among citizens in Uttar Pradesh.

To reduce road accidents across Uttar Pradesh and foster a culture of responsible driving among citizens, various awareness and enforcement campaigns are being conducted in the state, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Enforcement Drive Details

The state government in the statement said that in this regard, the Transport Department, in coordination with other departments concerned, carried out a special enforcement drive and took action within just seven days.

According to the Transport Department, during the special enforcement campaign conducted across the state from May 20 to 26, it issued 57,186 challans for traffic violations and seized 2,669 vehicles.

Key Traffic Violations Targeted

The campaign raised awareness of the importance of wearing helmets, fastening seat belts, avoiding overloading, and not using mobile phones while driving, it said.

A total of 23,758 challans were issued for not wearing helmets, while 9,083 challans were issued for not wearing seat belts. Action was also taken against 3,676 individuals using mobile phones while driving, it said.

Action Against Unauthorised Vehicles

To prevent road accidents, the department also intensified action against unauthorised buses and fined 1,502 such buses across the state, seizing more than 400 of them, it said.

Similarly, more than 1,000 challans were issued against goods vehicles illegally carrying passengers, and 91 such vehicles were seized, it said.