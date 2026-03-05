Drunk Driving Challans Issued in Delhi During Holi Celebrations

Over 1,200 fines were issued in Delhi for drunk driving during Holi, highlighting the Delhi Traffic Police's efforts to ensure road safety during the festive celebrations.

Key Points Delhi Traffic Police issued over 1,200 challans for drunk driving during Holi.

The western range of Delhi recorded the highest number of drunk driving violations.

Overall traffic violations saw a significant drop compared to last year's Holi celebrations.

Multiple checkpoints were set up across Delhi to conduct breath analyser tests.

In addition to drunk driving, challans were issued for other traffic violations like not wearing seatbelts and riding without helmets.

Delhi Traffic Police issued more than 1,200 challans for drunk driving during a special enforcement drive conducted across the city on Holi, with the western range recording the highest number of such violations, an official said on Thursday.

According to data released by the traffic police, a total of 1,204 challans were issued for drunk driving during Holi celebrations on Wednesday, a marginal decline of from 1,213 cases recorded during the festival last year.

Overall, traffic violations also saw a significant drop this year. A total of 4,929 challans, including drunk driving cases, were issued during the enforcement drive, nearly 32 per cent less than 7,230 violations recorded last Holi.

Regional Breakdown of Drunk Driving Violations

The western range, which covers Dwarka, Outer and West districts, recorded the highest number of drunken driving cases this year at 297.

The central range reported 257 such violations, followed closely by the northern range, covering Rohini, outer and outer north Delhi, with 256 cases.

The eastern range, which includes Shahdara, east and northeast Delhi, recorded 208 cases, while the southern range, covering south and southeast Delhi, reported 117 drunken driving challans.

The New Delhi range, which includes the southwest and New Delhi districts, registered the lowest number with 69 cases, the data showed.

Enforcement and Other Traffic Violations

Police said multiple checkpoints were set up across key roads and intersections where drivers were subjected to breath analyser tests to ensure road safety during the festival.

Apart from drunk driving, traffic police also booked a large number of motorists for other violations during the special Holi enforcement drive.

According to data, 3,725 challans were issued for offences such as driving without seat belts, triple riding, riding without helmets, dangerous driving and other traffic rule violations across the city.

The eastern range recorded the highest number of such violations this year at 740, followed by the western range with 672 cases and the southern range with 646 cases. The central range reported 627 violations, while the northern range recorded 504 cases.

The New Delhi range registered 536 violations, indicating widespread enforcement action across multiple districts during the festive checks.

Police Statement on Road Safety

Officials said the drive was conducted on March 4 as part of a citywide campaign, which was a special campaign to check drunk driving, overspeeding and other traffic violations on Holi celebrations.

Traffic police teams were deployed at several strategic points, including arterial roads and areas known for heavy festive gatherings, to monitor motorists and prevent accidents.

"Strict action was taken against motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol. The special drive aimed to deter violations and ensure the safety of road users during the festive period," a traffic police official said.

The police said drunken driving significantly increases the risk of accidents and urged motorists to avoid driving after consuming alcohol.