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Delhi Traffic Police Issue Thousands Of Fines In Road Safety Drive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 17, 2026 21:10 IST

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Delhi Traffic Police conducted a special two-hour drive, issuing thousands of challans to combat traffic violations and improve road safety in the capital.

Key Points

  • Delhi Traffic Police issued 2,846 challans during a two-hour road safety drive.
  • The special drive targeted vulnerable traffic points across Delhi to reduce violations.
  • Over 750 challans were issued for wrong-side driving, a major cause of accidents.
  • 32 FIRs were registered against drivers for rash and dangerous driving on the wrong carriageway.
  • Delhi Traffic Police urges commuters to follow traffic rules to ensure road safety.

Delhi Traffic Police issued 2,846 challans for traffic violations during a special two-hour drive to improve road safety in the capital city, officials said on Sunday.

The drive was carried out on Saturday between 4 pm and 6 pm at vulnerable traffic points in the city, in coordination with local police, they said.

 

Crackdown on Wrong-Side Driving

According to police, 2,846 challans were issued during the special drive for various traffic violations, including 757 for wrong-side driving.

As many as 32 FIRs were registered against drivers for rash and dangerous driving while travelling on the wrong carriageway, police said.

Focus on Accident Hotspots

The drive focused on locations identified as hotspots for frequent incidents of wrong-side driving, a major cause of road accidents and traffic congestion in the national capital, police said.

The traffic police also issued challans for drunk driving, dangerous driving, triple riding, riding without helmets, using black films on vehicles and wrong parking, they said.

Appeal for Road Safety

The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to commuters to strictly follow traffic rules and use the correct carriageway while driving, warning that wrong-side driving endangers not only the violator but also other road users.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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