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Delhi Traffic Police Issues Thousands Of Challans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 31, 2026 15:14 IST

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The Delhi Traffic Police have taken strict action against traffic violations, issuing thousands of challans and registering FIRs for offences like wrong-side driving and driving under the influence.

Key Points

  • Delhi Traffic Police conducted a special citywide enforcement drive targeting road safety violations.
  • Over 7,500 challans were issued for wrong-side driving in Delhi.
  • 65 FIRs were registered for dangerous cases of wrong-side driving.
  • Hundreds of challans were issued for unauthorised tinted glasses and drunken driving.

The Delhi Traffic Police has registered 65 FIRs and issued more than 7,500 challans against motorists for wrong-side driving during a special citywide enforcement drive aimed at curbing road safety violations, officials said on Sunday.

Crackdown on Traffic Offences in Delhi

The drive targeted wrong-side driving, vehicles fitted with unauthorised tinted glasses and drunken driving across major roads, highways, commercial hubs, entertainment districts and accident-prone stretches of the national capital.

 

According to Delhi Traffic Police, 65 FIRs were registered in cases involving dangerous instances of wrong-side driving, while 7,549 challans were issued for the violation.

In addition, 785 challans were issued against vehicles found using unauthorised tinted glasses and 471 motorists were prosecuted for driving under the influence of alcohol.

"The enforcement action was carried out at multiple locations across the city, with strict legal action taken against offenders under relevant provisions of law," a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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