UP cabinet to meet in Ayodhya on Thursday, Modi to attend

UP cabinet to meet in Ayodhya on Thursday, Modi to attend

Source: PTI
November 08, 2023 17:36 IST
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet will hold its meeting on Thursday in Ayodhya as the city gears up for the opening of the Ram temple in January.

The date -- November 9 -- holds significance as the Supreme Court on this date in 2019 passed its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi case, paving the way for the construction of Ram Temple.

In 1989, the Vishva Hindu Parishad conducted a shilanyas (foundation stone laying) for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on November 9.

 

All cabinet ministers have been asked to be in Ayodhya for the cabinet meeting at 11.30 am on Thursday, Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.

The construction of the ground floor of the three-storey Ram temple will be completed by December-end and the consecration ceremony is expected to take place on January 22, 2024, temple Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra had told PTI.

Ministers who are on election duty in other states will also ensure their presence in the meeting. It is also expected that some major announcements will be made during the meeting, considering the importance of the location and the occasion.

After the cabinet meeting, the ministers will go for Ram Lalla's darshan and may even take a round of the under construction Ram Temple and other prominent temples, including Hanumangarhi temple and Kanak Bhawan, official sources said.

Usually, the weekly state cabinet meeting is held in Lucknow but this time the meeting being held in Ayodhya assumes significance. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
