Rediff.com  » News » Ram Temple Work In Full Swing In Ayodhya

Ram Temple Work In Full Swing In Ayodhya

By REDIFF NEWS
July 11, 2023 17:54 IST
IMAGE: Workers outside the under construction Ram temple in Ayodhya. All Photographs : Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Monkeys are seen inside the construction site.

 

IMAGE: An inside view of the construction.

 

IMAGE: A worker outside the construction site.

 

IMAGE: A worker carves a stone at the construction site.

 

IMAGE: A religious flag is seen at the site.

 

IMAGE: A man touches the place where the idol of Lord Ram will be placed.

 

IMAGE: A worker carves a stone pillar.

 

IMAGE: Carved stones are seen kept on a trolley.

 

IMAGE: A pilgrim carries her son, with Lord Ram's name written on his forehead, as they visit the Ram temple construction site.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
