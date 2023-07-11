Ram Temple Work In Full Swing In Ayodhya

IMAGE: Workers outside the under construction Ram temple in Ayodhya. All Photographs : Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Monkeys are seen inside the construction site.

IMAGE: An inside view of the construction.

IMAGE: A worker outside the construction site.

IMAGE: A worker carves a stone at the construction site.

IMAGE: A religious flag is seen at the site.

IMAGE: A man touches the place where the idol of Lord Ram will be placed.

IMAGE: A worker carves a stone pillar.

IMAGE: Carved stones are seen kept on a trolley.

IMAGE: A pilgrim carries her son, with Lord Ram's name written on his forehead, as they visit the Ram temple construction site.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com