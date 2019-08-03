News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Unnao rape accused MLA's arms licences revoked

Unnao rape accused MLA's arms licences revoked

August 03, 2019 17:21 IST

Arms licences of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who faces allegations of raping a minor girl and killing her two aunts, have been cancelled, officials said on Saturday.

Sengar had licences to posses a single barrel gun, a rifle and a revolver.

The Bangarmau MLA was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on April 13, 2018 on rape charges and is lodged in the Sitapur district jail.

 

The process to cancel his gun licences was underway and on Friday the district magistrate of Unnao ordered revocation of the licences on a demand from the family of the rape survivor.

Sengar been charged with raping the young woman in 2017, when she was a minor.

Another case was filed against him after a car carrying the rape survivor met an accident on Sunday in Rae Bareli district. Two of her aunts died in the truck-car collision and she and her lawyer are in admitted in a Lucknow hospital.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article

More like this

Days after Unnao accident, BJP expels Sengar

Days after Unnao accident, BJP expels Sengar

'Unnao accident was a pre-planned conspiracy'

'Unnao accident was a pre-planned conspiracy'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use