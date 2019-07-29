'Unnao accident was a pre-planned conspiracy'

Last updated on: July 29, 2019 18:03 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the road accident in Uttar Pradesh in which the Unnao rape survivor was critically injured and took a dig at the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme.

IMAGE: The truck which rammed into Unnao rape survivor's car. Photograph: ANI

A car in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members of the family while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police said.

"Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don't ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you," Gandhi said in a tweet, tagging a media report on the accident.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari alleged that the voice of the victim was being suppressed.

"We demand that the Supreme Court takes note of the incident involving the Unnao rape victim. The 'miscarriage of justice' taking place... and the voice of victims being suppressed will stop only when the apex court directly intervenes and takes note of the entire inquiry into the Unnao rape case," he said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the accident as a "systematic attempt" to eliminate her.

This was a "pre-planned conspiracy" and the incident is a "mockery of the law", he said at an event organised to greet kanwariyas.

"Instead of getting justice, the family members are victimised. The government and the country should support the victim and the accused must be punished," Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party chief, said.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the rape survivor, her paternal and maternal aunts along with their advocate met with an accident while on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

A woman belonging to Makhi Police Station area in Unnao had alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017.

The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.