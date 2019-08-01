Rape accused Kuldeep Sengar expelled from BJP

August 01, 2019 12:59 IST

Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in the Unnao rape case, was expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

Three police personnel -- including two women cops, appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor -- have been suspended by the Uttar Pradesh administration.

Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the teenage girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation last year and is lodged in Sitapur district jail. Another case was filed against him after the rape survivor met with an accident recently.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Rae Bareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts died on the spot.

The victim and her lawyer are being treated at King George's Medical University in Lucknow. While both the patients are stable, they are still in a critical condition, the hospital said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. The probe in the matter was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday.

Amid a raging controversy after the accident, the Uttar Pradesh BJP unit had on Tuesday said that Sengar was suspended from the party in the past after the rape came to light.