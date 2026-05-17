Bandi Sanjay Kumar Expresses Faith In Justice System After Son's Arrest

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserts his faith in the legal system after his son's arrest in a POCSO case, emphasising the family's commitment to fighting the charges legally.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bageerath, has been arrested in connection with a POCSO case.

Kumar expresses complete faith in the legal process and believes the truth will prevail in his son's POCSO case.

The minister acknowledges the emotional difficulty his family is facing and appreciates the support received.

Bageerath was remanded to judicial custody after the Telangana High Court denied him interim protection from arrest in the POCSO case.

The POCSO case was registered against Bageerath based on a complaint alleging sexual harassment of a minor girl.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that he has complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail following his son Bageerath's arrest in a POCSO case.

Kumar requested everyone to understand that this is a "personal family matter" and they will continue to fight it legally with complete faith in the judiciary and justice system.

Telangana High Court Denies Interim Protection

A day after the Telangana High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Bageerath, he was arrested on Saturday night in the case registered against him, and later remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate.

After his son's arrest, the union minister in a post on 'X' on late Saturday said : "I want to reassure every well-wisher, supporter and karyakarta that there has been no wrongdoing from our side. We have complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail."

Family's Emotional Struggle

He said over the past one week, his family has gone through one of the most emotionally difficult phases of their lives. There were moments of pain, anxiety, helplessness and deep emotional strain, he added.

"The situation affected my entire family deeply. My mother suffered a heart stroke during this difficult phase, which was very traumatic," he said.

But in these testing times, the immense love and support extended by lakhs of people across the country gave him strength to stand firm, Kumar said.

Gratitude For Support

He thanked every BJP worker, leader, supporter, friend, member of the media and social media for standing with his family, praying for and giving them emotional support.

Many who believed in fairness and justice chose to stand with truth despite immense pressure and targeting, he said, adding he will always remain grateful for that support.

"Honestly, I never realised I had earned so much love and goodwill over the years. Your affection and blessings are my greatest strength," the BJP leader said.

Call For Continued Party Support

He further requested all BJP cadre and supporters not to get distracted emotionally and continue strengthening the party in Telangana and continue the hard work for the party and ideology.

Kumar said they will face "this difficult phase" with courage, patience and faith.

Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied, he added.

Details Of The POCSO Case

The case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on May 8 against Bageerath based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that he was in a relationship with her daughter and sexually harassed her.

After recording the girl's statement, more severe charges under the POCSO Act were applied.

Bageerath had also lodged a complaint, alleging that the girl, who had got acquainted with him, had invited him to family functions and group gatherings. An FIR was registered based on his complaint.