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Pratapgarh Jail Staff Suspended After Inmate Dies from Burns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 11, 2026 15:28 IST

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Following the suspicious death of an inmate from burn injuries, three jail personnel in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended, prompting a departmental inquiry.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three jail personnel in Pratapgarh, including a deputy jailor, have been suspended after an inmate died from burn injuries.
  • The deceased inmate was an undertrial prisoner facing charges under rape and the POCSO Act.
  • A departmental inquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the incident may be a case of suicide, but a detailed investigation is underway.

The Director General of Prisons has suspended three personnel, including a deputy jailor, following the death of an inmate at the district jail in Pratapgarh, a jail official said on Saturday.

The inmate died on Friday after sustaining burn injuries inside the prison under suspicious circumstances.

 

District Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi identified the deceased as Deepak alias Rahul, an undertrial prisoner from Unnao who was facing charges under rape and the POCSO.

He has been in jail since November 1, 2025, following orders of a special POCSO court.

The suspended personnel include deputy jailor Dhruv Narayan Srivastava, chief warder (bandi rakshak) Akhilesh Singh, and another staff member, Prasad.

The DIG (Jails) has been directed to initiate a departmental inquiry.

"Prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of suicide. The inmate suffered critical burn injuries within the jail premises," Dwivedi said, adding that the exact sequence of events would be established after a detailed investigation.

The case against him had been registered at the Kandhai police station in Pratapgarh.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, while a forensic team is conducting a probe.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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