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Fugitive Arrested After 18 Years in Maharashtra Forgery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 19:24 IST

After 18 years on the run, a man wanted in connection with a forgery case involving the illegal import and export of spirit has been arrested in Latur, Maharashtra.

Key Points

  • Zafar Abdul Sattar Pathan, wanted in a 2007 forgery case involving illegal spirit import/export, was arrested in Maharashtra after 18 years on the run.
  • Pathan and his associates allegedly used forged documents and fake seals in their illegal operations.
  • After obtaining anticipatory bail from the Bombay High Court, Pathan evaded authorities for nearly two decades.
  • A special police squad apprehended Pathan in Dharashiv district based on new intelligence.
  • In a related operation, the police also arrested 10 other wanted individuals across various police station jurisdictions.

The police in Maharashtra's Latur district have arrested a man who had been on the run for the past 18 years after securing bail in a criminal case, officials said on Sunday.

Zafar Abdul Sattar Pathan (52), a resident of Dharashiv district, and his associates had allegedly used forged documents and fake seals to illegally import and export spirit.

 

While a case was registered against Pathan at Shivajinagar police station in Latur in July 2007, he got anticipatory bail from the Bombay High Court and had remained at large since then, an official said.

Acting on fresh intelligence, a special police squad recently took him into custody from Dharashiv district. He was produced in a court in Latur, which remanded him in police custody till April 6, he said.

In a parallel operation this month, the special team also arrested 10 wanted accused across various police station limits, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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