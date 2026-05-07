Relatives Vandalise Thane Hospital After Patient Dies

Following the death of a patient with severe organ damage, relatives vandalised a Thane hospital, prompting a strike by doctors and staff demanding better security.

Key Points Relatives vandalised Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar after a patient, Bhagwan Nimbore, died during treatment.

The patient was admitted with severe brain, liver, and kidney damage, and hospital staff claim his condition was critical upon arrival.

The mob assaulted a doctor and a nurse, and damaged hospital property, including glass panels and monitoring equipment.

Doctors and staff initiated a strike, demanding enhanced security measures and strict action against the perpetrators.

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are ongoing.

The kin of a man who died during treatment at the Central Hospital in Thane district's Ulhasnagar area ransacked the facility in the early hours of Thursday, which triggered a brief strike by doctors and staffers there.

The incident took place shortly after the death of Bhagwan Nimbore, who had been admitted on Wednesday night, at around 1pm on Thursday, a health official said.

Hospital's Account of the Incident

"The patient had suffered severe damage to his brain, liver and kidneys and was in a serious condition when he was brought to the hospital. We continued treatment till the end and also kept updating the mayor regarding his condition. We could have referred the patient to another hospital but his condition was so severe that he would have died enroute," Hospital Superintendent Dr Manohar Bansode said.

Aftermath and Response

"After his death, around 15 to 20 relatives and others present at the hospital became aggressive, assaulted a doctor and a nurse. The mob smashed glass panels, damaged counters, chairs and monitoring equipment despite police personnel reaching the spot after being alerted. Following the incident, doctors and staff at the hospital stopped work demanding strict action and better security arrangements," he added.

Ulhasnagar mayor Ashwini Nikam and civic officials rushed to the hospital and assured the protesting staff that action would be taken against those responsible, following which they withdrew the flash stir.

The incident is highly condemnable and police must take strict action, Nikam added.

Hospital Demands Increased Security

The hospital administration submitted a memorandum to the police seeking enhanced security, including deployment of at least one armed personnel.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the mob, though no one has been arrested as yet, a Central police station official said.