Two Alleged ULFA-I Operatives Arrested In Unnao

Two alleged operatives of the banned militant group ULFA-I have been arrested in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a security probe into their local connections and activities.

Key Points Two men allegedly linked to the banned militant outfit ULFA-I have been arrested in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested individuals are identified as Noor Mohammad and Mohammad Subhan, who concealed their identities while living in Unnao.

Assam Police, assisted by local police, conducted the arrests based on a case registered in Assam's Tinsukia district.

The accused are allegedly involved in raising funds for ULFA-I and face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Investigators are probing the local networks and possible hideouts of the suspects in Unnao.

Police have arrested two men allegedly linked to the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, or ULFA-I, here, with the security agencies launching a probe into their local networks and possible hideouts, officials said on Thursday.

Details Of The Arrested Suspects

The arrested duo has been identified as Noor Mohammad from Saharanpur and Mohammad Subhan from Kanpur, who were living in a rented accommodation in the Budhwari area of Unnao for nearly six months while allegedly concealing their identities, they said.

A team of Assam Police, assisted by the local police and surveillance units, traced and arrested the duo, the officials said.

Charges And Investigation Details

According to Assam Police, the accused were involved in raising funds for ULFA-I, and a case had been registered against them in Assam's Tinsukia district under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sadar Kotwali SHO Chandrakant Mishra said the accused were handed over to Assam Police on transit remand after completion of legal formalities on Wednesday.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigators are probing who provided shelter to the accused in Unnao, and the nature of their local contacts, the SHO said.