UP police foil terror plot targeting key sites, two with ISI links held

The Uttar Pradesh ATS has apprehended two individuals accused of plotting terror attacks in the state, allegedly under the guidance of operatives linked to Pakistan's ISI.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two youths for allegedly plotting terror attacks.

The accused were allegedly directed by Pakistan's ISI operatives to target key installations.

Arrests made in Gorakhpur and Barabanki after surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Accused allegedly recruited via social media to form sleeper cells.

Evidence of communication with foreign numbers and planning of anti-national activities found.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two youths for allegedly conspiring to carry out terror attacks at key installations in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an ATS statement, the accused were allegedly acting on the directions of operatives linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, including gangster Shahzad Bhatti and one Abid Jatt and planned to target sensitive locations, including police establishments in Uttar Pradesh and other cities.

The agency said the investigation is underway.

The arrested accused have been identified as Krishna Mishra, 20, a resident of Kushinagar, and Daniyal Ashraf, 23, from Barabanki. Mishra was arrested in Gorakhpur on Monday, and Ashraf was arrested in Barabanki on Tuesday.

The ATS said it received input that Pakistan-based terror outfits were attempting to recruit Indian youths as "foot soldiers" through social media platforms such as Instagram, to create sleeper cells for executing subversive activities.

These recruits were allegedly being radicalised and lured with financial incentives to target sensitive institutions and police personnel, posing a threat to the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty, the statement said.

After corroborating the input through electronic and physical surveillance, ATS teams registered a case at the ATS police station.

During interrogation, officials found Pakistani phone numbers saved on the accused's mobile phones.

Evidence of video calls and voice notes exchanged through social media platforms was also recovered, it said.

The ATS said the accused were allegedly in touch with suspicious foreign numbers via WhatsApp group calls to plan anti-national activities.