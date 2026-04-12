Assam Police Arrest Seven Suspected of Aiding ULFA (I)

Assam police have arrested seven individuals for allegedly providing logistical support to the banned militant group ULFA (I), disrupting a key part of their support network in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven individuals have been arrested in Assam for allegedly supporting the banned militant group ULFA (I).

The arrests were made in Tinsukia district and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh based on intelligence inputs.

Those arrested are suspected of providing logistical support and facilitating communication for ULFA (I).

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities in Upper Assam.

Seven people were arrested for their alleged connection with the banned militant group ULFA (I), police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made from different parts of Assam's Tinsukia district and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh on the basis of intelligence inputs, they said.

"These individuals were involved in providing logistical support and facilitating communication for the insurgent outfit," a police officer said.

The accused had been active for some time and was part of a local support network, he said.

"All seven accused are currently in police custody, and interrogation is underway. The operation is a part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities in Upper Assam," he added.