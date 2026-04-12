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Home  » News » Assam Police Arrest Seven Suspected of Aiding ULFA (I)

Assam Police Arrest Seven Suspected of Aiding ULFA (I)

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 15:18 IST

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Assam police have arrested seven individuals for allegedly providing logistical support to the banned militant group ULFA (I), disrupting a key part of their support network in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Seven individuals have been arrested in Assam for allegedly supporting the banned militant group ULFA (I).
  • The arrests were made in Tinsukia district and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh based on intelligence inputs.
  • Those arrested are suspected of providing logistical support and facilitating communication for ULFA (I).
  • The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities in Upper Assam.

Seven people were arrested for their alleged connection with the banned militant group ULFA (I), police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made from different parts of Assam's Tinsukia district and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh on the basis of intelligence inputs, they said.

 

"These individuals were involved in providing logistical support and facilitating communication for the insurgent outfit," a police officer said.

The accused had been active for some time and was part of a local support network, he said.

"All seven accused are currently in police custody, and interrogation is underway. The operation is a part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities in Upper Assam," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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