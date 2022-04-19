Ukrainians Ready For Russian Onslaught

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Ukrainian grit and determination in the face of Russian attacks.
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier immersed in thought atop his tank. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers walk among the debris of buildings destroyed by Russian missile strikes. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
IMAGE: An ambulance car damaged by a military strike in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier sits atop a tank passing the Lysychansk oil refinery after it was hit by a missile. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters
IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian territorial defence forces attend military drills. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: The Ukrainian territorial defence forces know they have more battles to fight as Russia began a new military onslaught on Liv and Kharkiv on Monday. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: The Russian invasion will enter its second week on Sunday, April 24, and Vladimir Putin has been thwarted in his expectation that his army would win a swift victory by the courage and dogged resistance of the Ukrainian military and common people who have rallied to their nation's support. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Target practice for members of the Ukrainian territorial defence forces. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier looks at a destroyed Russian military vehicle in the village of Husarivka in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a destroyed Russian anti-aircraft missile system, marked with the 'Z' symbol, which the Russian invaders have painted on their vehicles and tanks. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com