News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukrainian Soldiers Strip Russian Vehicles

Ukrainian Soldiers Strip Russian Vehicles

By Rediff News Bureau
April 28, 2022 15:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ukrainian soldiers guard the battlefront, dismantle destroyed Russian vehicles and defuse unexploded missiles.
Please click on the images for glimpses from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian military walks in a trench at a forward position in a frontline village in Hulyaipole district, Zaporizhia region.
Russia has stepped up its attacks in southeast Ukraine as it tries to advance further into Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The Ukrainian military guard a forward position in Hulyaipole district, Zaporizhia region. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Vasylii, a member of the Ukrainian army's maintenance brigade, arrives to help dismantle the engine from a destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier in the Chernihiv region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian military sappers prepare to deactivate unguided missiles found at a site of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter crash near the village of Havronshchyna in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian military sapper destroys the unguided missiles. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks near the remain of the Russian Mi-8 helicopter. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Olexandr, from the Ukrainian army's maintenance brigade, prepares to remove the engine from a destroyed Russian army vehicle in Yahidne, Chernihiv region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Yurii, from the Ukrainian army's maintenance brigade, walks past destroyed Russian military vehicles in the forest in Yahidne, Chernihiv region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Faddei plays in a destroyed Russian military truck in the village of Kolychivka. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Is That Vladimir Putin?
Is That Vladimir Putin?
Ukraine: Clearing The Litter Of War
Ukraine: Clearing The Litter Of War
A Walk In The Ruins Of Ukraine
A Walk In The Ruins Of Ukraine
Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag enter BAC quarters; Saina out
Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag enter BAC quarters; Saina out
Mayawati tells Akhilesh she wants to be PM, not Prez
Mayawati tells Akhilesh she wants to be PM, not Prez
Stokes succeeds Root as England's Test captain
Stokes succeeds Root as England's Test captain
Koregaon-Bhima: Pawar seeks repeal of sedition law
Koregaon-Bhima: Pawar seeks repeal of sedition law
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukraine: Destruction All Around

Ukraine: Destruction All Around

The Shattered Cities Of Ukraine

The Shattered Cities Of Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances