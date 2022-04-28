Ukrainian Soldiers Strip Russian Vehicles

Ukrainian soldiers guard the battlefront, dismantle destroyed Russian vehicles and defuse unexploded missiles.
IMAGE: A member of the Ukrainian military walks in a trench at a forward position in a frontline village in Hulyaipole district, Zaporizhia region.
Russia has stepped up its attacks in southeast Ukraine as it tries to advance further into Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
IMAGE: The Ukrainian military guard a forward position in Hulyaipole district, Zaporizhia region. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
IMAGE: Vasylii, a member of the Ukrainian army's maintenance brigade, arrives to help dismantle the engine from a destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier in the Chernihiv region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian military sappers prepare to deactivate unguided missiles found at a site of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter crash near the village of Havronshchyna in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian military sapper destroys the unguided missiles. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks near the remain of the Russian Mi-8 helicopter. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Olexandr, from the Ukrainian army's maintenance brigade, prepares to remove the engine from a destroyed Russian army vehicle in Yahidne, Chernihiv region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
IMAGE: Yurii, from the Ukrainian army's maintenance brigade, walks past destroyed Russian military vehicles in the forest in Yahidne, Chernihiv region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
IMAGE: Faddei plays in a destroyed Russian military truck in the village of Kolychivka. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com