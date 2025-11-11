HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UK updates India travel advisory after Delhi car blast

By Aditi Khanna
November 11, 2025 18:32 IST

The UK has updated its travel advisory for British nationals travelling to India after the explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening.

IMAGE: Security personnel and members of the forensic team at the site of an explosion near the Red Fort, in Delhi, November 11, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office update calls on its nationals in Delhi to follow the advice of the local authorities.

 

There has been an explosion at the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station, New Delhi, reads the FCDO update for India.

"If you're in the immediate area follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media," it adds.

The FCDO country-based advisory is a guidance on travel rather than a government-imposed regulation.

It is intended to flag risks for travellers in order to make "informed decisions" and could lead to travel insurance being invalidated if the advice is overlooked.

The rest of the advisory for India remains unchanged, advising against all travel within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border, except for at Wagah where travellers can cross the border.

Travel warnings also remain in place for British nationals for Kashmir and Manipur regions.

The blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at 6.52 pm local time on Monday near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, killing nine people and injuring 20.

The death toll rose to 12 on Tuesday, with three more people succumbing to injuries, the police said.

The city remains on high alert as police invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act while investigations continue, with forensic evidence and intelligence inputs pointing to possible terror links.

Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
