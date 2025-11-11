HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act

Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 11, 2025 09:17 IST

x

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act in connection with the blast near Red Fort that claimed nine lives, officials said.

IMAGE: Forensic Science Laboratory officials at the spot after the blast in a car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

According to a senior police officer, an FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station under the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosives Act and sections of the BNS.

 

The FIR has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

9 killed, 20 injured in car blast near Red Fort
9 killed, 20 injured in car blast near Red Fort
'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'
'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'
Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years
Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years
Delhi blast: Explosion in Hyundai i20 car, says Amit Shah
Delhi blast: Explosion in Hyundai i20 car, says Amit Shah
Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained
Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

Ultra-Thin Motorola Edge 70 Promises Style & Stamina

webstory image 3

Recipe: Kadhi Samosa Chaat

VIDEOS

Air pollution choking Delhi, North India in real-time Doctor Arvind Kumar reveals shocking truths24:39

Air pollution choking Delhi, North India in real-time...

Eight killed in deadly car blast in Delhi; NSG, FSL and police launch joint investigation2:16

Eight killed in deadly car blast in Delhi; NSG, FSL and...

Nation on edge after massive car explosion near Lal Quila; security heightened nationwide17:54

Nation on edge after massive car explosion near Lal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO