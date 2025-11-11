Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act in connection with the blast near Red Fort that claimed nine lives, officials said.

IMAGE: Forensic Science Laboratory officials at the spot after the blast in a car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

According to a senior police officer, an FIR has been registered at Kotwali police station under the The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosives Act and sections of the BNS.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.