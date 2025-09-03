UK cops launch hunt for stolen bike of Mumbai globetrotter

The UK police on Tuesday launched an urgent appeal to reunite rider Yogesh Alekari with his stolen motorbike, which had been his companion for a round-the-world road trip flagged off in Mumbai in May before arriving in London recently.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

A distraught Alekari took to social media soon after the theft in the central England city of Nottingham last week, including posting videos of the helmet-wearing thieves fleeing with his white and orange KTM 390 Adventure motorbike.

The fully loaded two-wheeler, which he described as his home on a journey that had already clocked over 24,000 kilometres across 16 countries, was packed with all his personal belongings, including passport, laptop and cameras.

When you consider the victim's story and how far he travelled, I can only imagine how distressing it was for him to find his motorbike and belongings had been stolen, said police constable Andy Smith of Nottinghamshire Police, in a renewed appeal issued along with a picture of the motorbike on Tuesday.

"Our policing teams have been following multiple lines of inquiry since this happened and hope sharing an image of the bike in this appeal will help us locate it quicker. Anyone who recognises the motorbike, saw this theft happen, or has any other information that could assist our investigation is asked to please get in touch with us," he said.

Alekari, 33, was commemorated with a certificate during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the High Commission of India soon after he arrived in London last month.

After crossing 16 countries and riding 23,000 kms, I've completed 30 per cent of my world journey and reached London, where I was felicitated for the second time by the Indian High Commissioner to the UK (Vikram Doraiswami), he posted on his @Roaming_Wheeels Instagram handle on August 15.

Indian High Commission officials have been trying to assist the biker following the theft of his passport.

Alekari was travelling through Nottingham last Thursday when he stopped off at Wollaton Hall for breakfast with friends.

In his Instagram post, he narrated the tragic incident that had left him completely lost and broken and also shared video clips captured by onlookers that showed four people hammering through heavy locks to flee with his motorcycle.

"I lost everything, completely nothing is left. I have filed a complaint with the police," said Alekari, appealing to his social media followers to share the post widely.

The local police said its officers have been conducting inquiries in the community since last week but have so far been unable to trace the stolen bike.

Sergeant Daniel Sheasby of Nottinghamshire Police added: "We completely appreciate how much upset this will have caused to the bike owner but want to assure him the police are taking this seriously and are doing everything we can to try and return his property to him."

Under the government's Mission LiFE -- Lifestyle For Environment -- campaign, Alekari's road trip was scheduled to head towards Africa from Europe before returning to Mumbai.

He has been documenting his journey on social media for his thousands of followers, a road trip which has now been abruptly cut short.