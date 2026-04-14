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Ramesh Chennithala Confident of UDF Victory in Kerala Elections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 19:20 IST

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Ramesh Chennithala confidently predicts a UDF victory in the Kerala assembly elections, driven by anti-incumbency and Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala predicts a UDF victory in the Kerala assembly elections, citing strong anti-incumbency.
  • Chennithala credits Rahul Gandhi's leadership for the unity and coordination within the Congress party and the UDF alliance.
  • The Congress leader dismisses CPI(M)'s claims of a massive victory, alleging they are aimed at boosting party morale.
  • Chennithala highlights the strong anti-incumbency wave at the grassroots level as a key factor favouring the UDF in the Kerala elections.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday expressed confidence that the UDF would return to power in Kerala with a huge majority, attributing the expected victory to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing reporters here, Chennithala said there was a strong sentiment for political change across the state after the last 10 years of rule and claimed that the people's mood was clearly in favour of the UDF.

 

He dismissed claims by the CPI(M) leadership about securing a massive victory, alleging that such statements were aimed at boosting the morale of party workers.

He also criticised remarks by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, terming them as an attempt to create a false narrative.

Chennithala said the Congress and the UDF functioned with unity and coordination during the campaign, which, he claimed, would translate into a decisive mandate.

Crediting Rahul Gandhi for the cohesion within the party, he said the Congress leader had been closely monitoring election-related activities and campaigning from the beginning.

He said both Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge had convened leaders in New Delhi and ensured that the party and the front remained united, issuing clear directions to work together.

"There was complete coordination in the campaign and no lapses. The UDF and Congress functioned with strong unity," he said.

Chennithala further alleged that there was a strong anti-incumbency wave at the grassroots level and that the people's pulse was clearly favourable to the UDF.

When asked about the chief ministerial candidate, he said the Congress high command would take an appropriate decision, and there would be no differences on the matter.

Kerala Election Outcome

Elections to 140 seats of the Kerala assembly were held on April 9 and the final results will be declared on May 4.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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