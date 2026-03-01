Iran claims missile strike on US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln

As the tension in the Middle East region keeps escalating, Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned that the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors

IMAGE: Aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 sit on the flight deck of the US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in support of the Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said that it attacked the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf after the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed by US and Israeli air strikes, as per Al Jazeera.

Key Points Iran claimed that the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles

The USS Abraham Lincoln has been operating in the Arabian Sea since the end of January

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran has 'always been open to diplomacy, unlike American, which attacked us for the second time during negotiations.'

"The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles," the Guard said in a statement carried by local media, warning "the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors," Al Jazeera.

The USS Abraham Lincoln has been operating in the Arabian Sea since the end of January.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said that they struck an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette during the start of Operation Epic Fury.

In a post on X, it said, "An Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by U.S. forces during the start of Operation Epic Fury. The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier. As the President said, members of Iran's armed forces, IRGC and police "must lay down your weapons." Abandon ship."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that Iran has "always been open to diplomacy, unlike American, which attacked us for the second time during negotiations".

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force detected missiles launched from Iran.

In a post on X, it said, "The IDF identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the guidelines - they save lives. One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines."