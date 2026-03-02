Modi dials Netanyahu amid escalation in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the volatile West Asia situation, with Modi stressing India's concerns and the critical need for civilian safety amidst escalating regional tensions.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026. Photograph: Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool via Reuters

Key Points Prime Minister Modi spoke with Israeli PM Netanyahu about the escalating West Asia situation.

Modi conveyed India's concerns regarding recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians.

India reiterated the need for an early cessation of hostilities in the region.

The conversation occurred after attacks on Iran and heightened tensions involving Israel and other West Asian countries.

Modi also spoke with the UAE President, condemning attacks on the Gulf nation and expressing solidarity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the West Asia situation and conveyed India's concerns.

During his telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, Modi emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority.

'Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities,' Modi said in a post on X.

Modi condemns attacks on the UAE

The telephonic conversation took place in the wake of the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran also fired a series of missiles towards Israel and several other West Asian countries.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday night spoke to the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the attacks on the Gulf nation, saying India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.