Rediff.com  » News » 2-yr-old among 4 of a family killed in J-K bus attack

2-yr-old among 4 of a family killed in J-K bus attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 10, 2024 20:08 IST
Mamta and Rajendra Saini's three children are waiting for their parents' return from a Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. They will never come back.

IMAGE: A pilgrim being taken to Govt Medical College Hospital, Jammu as she got injured after a terror attack on the bus coming from Shiv Khori, in Reasi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Cloth merchant Rajendra Saini, 42, his wife Mamta, 40, their relative Pooja Saini, 30, and her two-year-old son Titu are among the nine killed after terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu's Reasi district on Sunday evening.

 

The couple's two sons, one of them a minor, and daughter have been told that their parents were injured in a road accident in Jammu and they were being brought to Jaipur for treatment, the relatives said.

The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area.

Pooja Saini's husband Pavan, 32, has been injured, a police officer said.

While Rajendra and Mamta were residents of Chomu town near Jaipur, Pavan and Pooja were from Ajmera ki Dhani in the Harmada area on Chomu Road.

Residents of the two areas were stunned into silence upon receiving the news of the deaths.

"We came to know last night that the bus had fallen into a ditch and it was an accident. But today we came to know that terrorists had attacked the bus and it fell into a gorge," said a relative of Rajendra Saini.

She said Rajendra's children do not know the truth yet.

"They only know that their parents are injured and are being brought here. Rajendra was the sole earning member," she added.

In Ajmera ki Dhani, just a few kilometres from Chomu, family members are mourning the death of Pooja and her two-year-old kid. Pooja was married to Pawan, who runs an e-Mitra shop in the village, four years ago.

Chomu Tehsildar Vijaypal said post-mortem has been conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and the bodies will be brought to Jaipur.

Efforts will be made to get the affected families the benefit of various state government schemes, he said.

Financial assistance to the family will be provided as per the Rajasthan government norms and donors will be motivated to support the orphaned children of Rajendra, the tehsildar said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Hunt on for Lashkar terrorists behind J-K bus attack
Attack on IAF convoy: Several held for questioning
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Prem Singh Tamang sworn in as Sikkim CM
Full list: Modi's New Ministers And Their Portfolios
Political turmoil in France won't affect Olympics: IOC
Modi 3.0: The Cabinet Meets
