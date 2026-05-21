Two Minors Killed In Delhi Gang Clash: What Happened?

A violent clash between rival gangs in Delhi's Rohini area resulted in the tragic deaths of two minors, highlighting the ongoing issue of gang violence in the city.

Key Points Two minors were fatally stabbed in Rohini, Delhi, due to a violent clash between rival groups.

The incident stemmed from a past rivalry and a prior murder case involving associates of the groups.

A third minor sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police have apprehended a minor in connection with the killings and are investigating the incident.

Cross-cases, including charges of murder and attempted murder, have been registered based on complaints from both sides.

Two minors were allegedly stabbed to death while another sustained injuries following a violent clash between two groups over a past rivalry in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police said.

Rohini Gang Clash: The Sequence Of Events

The incident took place Wednesday in Sector-20 Rohini, where three juveniles from Sultanpuri area had apparently arrived to trace another boy whom they suspected of sheltering persons involved in the murder of one of their associates earlier this year, they said.

The police said the trio, allegedly armed with weapons, could not locate the boy and later got into an altercation with members of a local family in the area.

During the dispute, the youths allegedly assaulted a woman and her son, causing injuries to both, police sources said.

As the three boys allegedly tried to flee, they were chased by the injured woman's son and a few others from the locality. During the chase, a knife reportedly slipped from the hand of one of the fleeing boys.

Police Investigation And Aftermath

Police said a 14-year-old boy from the rival group allegedly picked up the knife and attacked two of the minors, stabbing one in the neck and the other in the abdomen and chest.

Both victims collapsed on the road with severe injuries. Police personnel rushed them to a nearby hospital after receiving information about the incident, but doctors declared them dead, officials said.

The third boy injured in the clash is undergoing treatment, police added.

Senior police officers along with a forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, including the knife allegedly used in the killings.

A minor has been apprehended in this connection, police said.

Investigators said cross-cases have been registered based on complaints from both sides, including charges related to murder and attempt to murder.

CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to establish the sequence of events.

The police suspect the violence was a fallout of continuing rivalry between the two groups linked to an earlier murder case.