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Home  » News » Two Youths Killed In Thane Highway Hit-And-Run Incident

Two Youths Killed In Thane Highway Hit-And-Run Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 19:58 IST

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A tragic hit-and-run on a Thane highway has claimed the lives of two young men, prompting a police investigation to find the unidentified driver responsible.

Key Points

  • Two youths, Harshal Kamble and Deep Behre, died in a hit-and-run incident on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane.
  • An unidentified vehicle crashed into their two-wheeler, causing them to be thrown onto the highway.
  • The incident occurred around 8 AM at Atgaon.
  • Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.
  • A search is underway for the driver who fled the scene after the fatal accident.

In a hit-and-run incident, two youths were killed after an unidentified vehicle crashed into their two-wheeler on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 AM at Atgaon on the Mumbai-Agra highway.

 

Details of the Fatal Accident

"The two victims, identified as Harshal Kamble (19) and Deep Behre (18) were travelling on a two-wheeler towards Nashik. A speeding vehicle coming from behind violently dashed against their vehicle," an official from the Shahapur police station stated.

He said the duo was thrown off the two-wheeler onto the highway and died on the spot, he added.

Police Investigation Underway

"Police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act," the official said.

Nobody has been arrested so far, and a search is on for the driver who fled the scene.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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