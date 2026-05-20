Two Youths Killed In Thane Highway Hit-And-Run Incident

A tragic hit-and-run on a Thane highway has claimed the lives of two young men, prompting a police investigation to find the unidentified driver responsible.

Key Points Two youths, Harshal Kamble and Deep Behre, died in a hit-and-run incident on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane.

An unidentified vehicle crashed into their two-wheeler, causing them to be thrown onto the highway.

The incident occurred around 8 AM at Atgaon.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

A search is underway for the driver who fled the scene after the fatal accident.

In a hit-and-run incident, two youths were killed after an unidentified vehicle crashed into their two-wheeler on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 AM at Atgaon on the Mumbai-Agra highway.

Details of the Fatal Accident

"The two victims, identified as Harshal Kamble (19) and Deep Behre (18) were travelling on a two-wheeler towards Nashik. A speeding vehicle coming from behind violently dashed against their vehicle," an official from the Shahapur police station stated.

He said the duo was thrown off the two-wheeler onto the highway and died on the spot, he added.

Police Investigation Underway

"Police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act," the official said.

Nobody has been arrested so far, and a search is on for the driver who fled the scene.