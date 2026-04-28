Elderly Couple's Bodies Found In Thane District

The bodies of a missing elderly couple have been found in Thane, Maharashtra, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Elderly couple, Mahadu and Kamla Gharat, reported missing from Kalyan, found dead near Mhasa village in Thane district.

Bodies were discovered by passersby and reported to Murbad police.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.

The deceased were identified as residents of Kalyan, with a missing person complaint filed the previous week.

The bodies of an elderly couple reported missing have been found on a roadside in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Some passersby spotted the bodies of Mahadu Gharat (75) and his wife Kamla Gharat (70) near Mhasa village under Murbad police station limits on Monday morning and alerted the police, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

The bodies were highly decomposed and were later sent for postmortem, Murbad police station's inspector Sachin Hudelkar told PTI.

The deceased were residents of Kalyan in the district. A relative had filed a missing person complaint with police last week, he said.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death, and a probe is underway into it, the official said.