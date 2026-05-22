Two Brothers Killed In Ulhasnagar Shooting

A shocking shooting in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, has left two brothers dead and their uncle critically injured, prompting a major police investigation.

Key Points Two brothers were shot dead in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, triggering panic in the area.

A third victim, the brothers' uncle, was critically injured and hospitalised.

Police are investigating the Ulhasnagar shooting, suspecting previous enmity as the motive.

Security has been increased in the area, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the shooters.

Two brothers were shot dead and their uncle was critically injured when a group of people fired indiscriminately in Ulhasnagar township in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said.

Investigation Launched After Ulhasnagar Shooting

The incident took place in Kailash Colony around 8.30 pm on Thursday, triggering chaos in the area and panic among its residents, he said.

As per the information shared by the Ulhasnagar police control room, the attackers fired 15 rounds at the victims before fleeing.

"Two persons, who are brothers, died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds, while a third person, their uncle, sustained serious injuries. The injured victim was rushed to a hospital in Thane for emergency treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination," the official said.

Police Investigation Underway

Immediately after the incident, a team from Hill Line police station rushed to the spot along with senior officials.

"The entire locality has been cordoned off, and security has been beefed up to maintain law and order. Police are checking the CCTV footage. Preliminary investigations suggest the motive behind the indiscriminate firing is previous enmity," the official stated.

Special teams have been formed to track down the shooters, he added.