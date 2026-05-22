HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Brothers Killed In Ulhasnagar Shooting

Two Brothers Killed In Ulhasnagar Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 08:25 IST

x

A shocking shooting in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, has left two brothers dead and their uncle critically injured, prompting a major police investigation.

Key Points

  • Two brothers were shot dead in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, triggering panic in the area.
  • A third victim, the brothers' uncle, was critically injured and hospitalised.
  • Police are investigating the Ulhasnagar shooting, suspecting previous enmity as the motive.
  • Security has been increased in the area, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the shooters.

Two brothers were shot dead and their uncle was critically injured when a group of people fired indiscriminately in Ulhasnagar township in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said.

Investigation Launched After Ulhasnagar Shooting

The incident took place in Kailash Colony around 8.30 pm on Thursday, triggering chaos in the area and panic among its residents, he said.

 

As per the information shared by the Ulhasnagar police control room, the attackers fired 15 rounds at the victims before fleeing.

"Two persons, who are brothers, died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds, while a third person, their uncle, sustained serious injuries. The injured victim was rushed to a hospital in Thane for emergency treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination," the official said.

Police Investigation Underway

Immediately after the incident, a team from Hill Line police station rushed to the spot along with senior officials.

"The entire locality has been cordoned off, and security has been beefed up to maintain law and order. Police are checking the CCTV footage. Preliminary investigations suggest the motive behind the indiscriminate firing is previous enmity," the official stated.

Special teams have been formed to track down the shooters, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Dead, One Injured In Ulhasnagar Shooting
Two Brothers Killed in Uttar Pradesh Village Dispute
Two Brothers Killed in Uttar Pradesh Village Dispute
Two Youths Killed In Thane Highway Hit-And-Run Incident
Thane shooting: Man kills one, injures two over woman teasing incident
Thane shooting: Man kills one, injures two over woman teasing incident
Maharashtra Court Jails Two for Fatal Drunken Brawl
Maharashtra Court Jails Two for Fatal Drunken Brawl

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 3

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

Valsad Runs Dry: Chilling Scenes of Villagers Entering 45-Foot Wells1:39

Valsad Runs Dry: Chilling Scenes of Villagers Entering...

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition3:02

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition

Scorching Heatwave: Ayodhya Residents Rush to Saryu River1:00

Scorching Heatwave: Ayodhya Residents Rush to Saryu River

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO