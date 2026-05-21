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Home  » News » Two Dead, One Injured In Ulhasnagar Shooting

Two Dead, One Injured In Ulhasnagar Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 21, 2026 23:47 IST

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A shocking shooting in Ulhasnagar, Thane, has left two dead and one critically injured, prompting a police investigation into potential motives and a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Key Points

  • Two individuals were fatally shot in Ulhasnagar's Kailash Colony, triggering panic among residents.
  • A third person sustained critical injuries and is receiving emergency treatment in a Thane hospital.
  • Police investigations suggest the Ulhasnagar shooting was motivated by previous enmity.
  • Authorities have launched a manhunt and are reviewing CCTV footage to apprehend the shooters.

Two persons were shot dead and another was critically injured when unidentified miscreants fired indiscriminately in Ulhasnagar township in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, a police official said.

Details of the Ulhasnagar Shooting Incident

The incident took place around 8:30 pm in Kailash Colony, triggering chaos in the area and panic among its residents, he added.

 

As per information provided by the Ulhasnagar police control room, the attackers fired 15 rounds at the victims before fleeing.

"Two persons died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds, while a third person sustained serious injuries. The injured victim was rushed to a hospital in Thane for emergency treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem examination," the official said.

Police Investigation and Response

The identities of the deceased and the injured person have been withheld by the police pending formal identification.

Immediately after the incident, a team from Hill Line police station rushed to the spot along with senior officials.

"The entire locality has been cordoned off and security has been beefed up to maintain law and order. Police are checking the CCTV footages. Preliminary investigations suggest the motive behind the indiscriminate firing is previous enmity," the official stated.

Manhunt for the Shooters

Special teams have been formed to track down the shooters, and a manhunt has been launched across the region, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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